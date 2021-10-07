Fans, teams, local businesses hoping for a big NASCAR weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - One place where folks are really hoping for good weather this weekend is Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord. The Drive for the Cure 250 on Saturday and the Bank of America ROVAL 400 are the two biggest events taking place, and after a tough year due to the pandemic, they’d like to see clear skies and fans in the stands, and visiting local businesses.

“We are just so thrilled to welcome race fans back to Cabarrus County,” said Julie Hinson of the Convention Visitors Bureau. “The recovery is moving forward in Cabarrus County and our hospitality partners here at the CVB will continue to do everything that we can to offer safe experiences for the guests that are coming in to Cabarrus County.”

This race weekend is important for the local hospitality industry, hit hard in 2020 by the pandemic and the sharp decline in tourism. Hinson is hoping fans will enjoy the events at the track, but also take in other attractions in Cabarrus County.

“Our restaurants, our local attractions, and just so many great things to experience here in the area,” Hinson added.

At the Cabarrus CVB Visitor Center, guests can pick up a free destination guide that is packed with information on local events, businesses, and attractions. The Visitor Center is located at 10099 Weddington Rd Ext. Suite 102 in Concord.

In the speedway’s infield campground fans were setting up on Thursday to stay for a long weekend. They’re preparing for rain, but hoping for clear skies. Tracy Burchette and her family are from Hickory.

“We’ve been coming the last few years for the ROVAL, ever since that first started. We just love racing and it’s a getaway. We meet new people and enjoy all the racing, all the fans, the drivers we get to meet, it’s just great.”

Saturday events include:

9:00A Camping World Racing Resort campground open, Gift Shop Open

9:30A Fan Zone Open, Atrium Health Play Zone Open

10:00A Fan Assistance Trams Running

1:00P Spectator Gates & Suites Open (Gates: 2, 3, 4, 5A, 7, 12, 18), Fan Assistance Golf Carts Running

2:30P NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Introductions

3:00P NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250K presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC

7:00P Tim Dugger Campground Concert – Camping World Racing Resort, GEICO Family Campground, GEICO Turn 1 Campground; 25-minute set within each campground

Sunday events include:

9:00A Fan Zone, Camping World Racing Resort campground, Gift Shop, Atrium Health Play Zone Open, Fan Assistance Trams Running

11:00A Spectator Gates & Suites Open (Gates: 2, 3, 4, 5A, 7, 8, 11, 12, 18, 30), Fan Assistance Golf Carts Running

1:30P NASCAR Cup Series Driver Introductions

2:00P NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.