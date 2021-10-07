Crash in south Charlotte downs power lines, closes portion of S. Tryon St.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a crash in south Charlotte early Thursday morning in which a car struck a utility pole and brought down some power lines.

The crash happened on South Tryon Street near Clanton Road. The roadway is closed in that area as crews work to clear the scene.

RIGHT NOW: S. Tryon is closed after a crash near Clanton Road brought power lines down. @Coulter_wx is watching that and the rest of your morning commute on @WBTV_News This Morning. pic.twitter.com/nxoFVFeg9J — Mary King (@MaryKingTV) October 7, 2021

According to Medic, no one was transported to the hospital following this collision.

