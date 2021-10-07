NC DHHS Flu
Crash in south Charlotte downs power lines, closes portion of S. Tryon St.

The crash happened on South Tryon Street near Clanton Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a crash in south Charlotte early Thursday morning in which a car struck a utility pole and brought down some power lines.

The crash happened on South Tryon Street near Clanton Road. The roadway is closed in that area as crews work to clear the scene.

According to Medic, no one was transported to the hospital following this collision.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

