Car crashes into Salisbury O’Reilly Auto Parts

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury O’Reilly Auto Parts was severely damaged after a car drove into it Thursday morning.

Salisbury Fire Department responded to the call late morning. The store is located off Fairson Avenue.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but crews say there is “significant damage to the structure.”

SFD is on the scene of a vehicle into the building at 102 Fairson Ave. O’Reilly Auto Parts. There are no injuries to the driver or store personnel/customers, but significant damage to the structure. pic.twitter.com/3gQExVTolH — Salisbury NC Fire (@SalisburyNCFire) October 7, 2021

The of the crash is still under investigation.

