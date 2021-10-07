NC DHHS Flu
Car crashes into Salisbury O’Reilly Auto Parts

The of the crash is still under investigation.
A car ran into an O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Salisbury Thursday morning.
A car ran into an O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Salisbury Thursday morning.(David Whisenant/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury O’Reilly Auto Parts was severely damaged after a car drove into it Thursday morning.

Salisbury Fire Department responded to the call late morning. The store is located off Fairson Avenue.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but crews say there is “significant damage to the structure.”

The of the crash is still under investigation.

