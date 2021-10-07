Car crashes into Salisbury O’Reilly Auto Parts
The of the crash is still under investigation.
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury O’Reilly Auto Parts was severely damaged after a car drove into it Thursday morning.
Salisbury Fire Department responded to the call late morning. The store is located off Fairson Avenue.
No injuries were reported in the crash, but crews say there is “significant damage to the structure.”
