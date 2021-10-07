NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Cane’s sending corporate staff to fill in as fry cooks, cashiers amid labor shortage

The largest Raising Cane's in the south is in Hattiesburg.
The largest Raising Cane's in the south is in Hattiesburg.(WDAM)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Raising Cane’s is asking corporate staff to fry chicken tenders and serve drive-thru and dine-in customers in its restaurants as the industrywide labor shortage hits the chicken chain.

Cane’s will send half of its corporate staff into over 500 restaurants across the country, Bloomberg first reported. Senior vice presidents are among those sent to the branches, the company said.

The company is hoping to hire 10,000 workers over the next 50 days.

Raising Cane’s, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has 40,000 workers, and is planning to expand its footprint in 2022.

Fears over the Delta variant as well as fair wage debates have contributed to a service industry labor shortage since the pandemic began in March 2020. Business owners have blamed unemployment benefits for driving a lack of desire to work while potential employees argue that low-paying jobs are less attractive in such a competitive labor market.

The number of people employed in the food-service industry fell in August for the first time since April 2020, according to employment figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to a deadly crash Wednesday morning on I-77 South at I-85.
Updated: Woman killed in crash on I-77 South at I-85 identified
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
A gavel.
Former Charlotte ophthalmologist pleads guilty to using misbranded medication
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-77 South is closed near Exit 6A...
7 people injured in crash on I-77 southbound that closed lanes
Fourteen-year-old Nataly Rodriguez has been found.
Charlotte police locate 14-year-old girl previously missing for more than a week

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden, a convert to vaccine mandates, champions compliance
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince...
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme
The rains came for most of the day on Thursday, but the weekend forecast looks promising.
Fans, teams, local businesses hoping for a big NASCAR weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway
This is a screengrab of video sent in from the WITN viewer.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Stolen FedEx truck rides on two wheels before crashing into a building