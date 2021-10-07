Boone man sentenced to 25 years for production of child pornography

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Boone man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for producing child pornography, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of N.C. William Stetzer announced.

Frankie Cromwell, 25, will also be ordered to pay special assessments in the amount of $55,100 and service a lifetime of supervised release, and register as a sex offender once released from prison.

Between December 2018 and February 2019, Cromwell used Snapchat to convince multiple minor victims that he was a female and to communicate with them. During that time period, Cromwell induced and sometimes coerced the minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct and to send explicit images and videos to him.

“Technology misused by predators like Cromwell can impact the safety and well-being of children everywhere,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Stetzer. “It is important – now more than ever – to have conversations with children about the dangers that lurk on the internet, and remind them that things, and people, online are not always what they seem. I want to thank our law enforcement partners for their investigation of this case, and all they do to help us protect children.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Stetzer thanked the Boone Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations for their investigation in the case.

“Cases like this should put predators on notice that they cannot use the internet to hide from justice, because we will use all of our resources to find you and hold you accountable,” said Special Agent In Charge Martinez. “HSI along with its partners will continue to combat this heinous crime, but we need everyone to be vigilant and monitor what our children do online as well as who they interact with.”

