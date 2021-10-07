Bicyclist dies after crash with Freightliner truck

This article has 222 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 16 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man involved in a serious accident Sept. 17 has died, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Miguel Luna Aguilar died Sept. 23 from injuries sustained in a vehicle crash at 10:01 a.m. Sept. 17. The wreck occurred at the intersection of West Sugar Creek Road and Reagan Drive.

When first responders got on scene, they found a red 2005 Freightliner Truck in the roadway. The driver was on scene and uninjured.

Behind the truck, they found one person in the roadway with serious injuries and a bicycle nearby. The cyclist was identified as Aguilar.

Investigators say the truck, driven by Neal Edwin Borkey Jr., was heading south on West Sugar Creek Road. The truck turned right onto Reagan Drive but crossed into the path of the bicyclist. The bicycle collided with the side of the trailer as he was entering the crosswalk, crossing Reagan Drive, which caused the bicyclist to fall to the ground. While on the ground, the wheels of the trailer ran over the bicycle and bicyclist.

Impairment and speed are not suspected as contributing factors to this crash.

The investigation into this collision is active and ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Mercedes at 704-432-2169, ext. 1.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

