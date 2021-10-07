NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

70 percent of adult North Carolinians now at least partially vaccinated for COVID-19

According to NCDHHS, COVID-19 vaccines offer significant protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death.
Some SC residents still skeptical of COVID vaccine despite full FDA authorization
Some SC residents still skeptical of COVID vaccine despite full FDA authorization(Adam Mintzer)
By Jason Huber
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services made a significant announcement on Thursday that 70 percent of North Carolinians aged 18 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be our best tool for preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Seventy percent of North Carolinians have sought out reliable information and decided to protect themselves and others with tested, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. If you’re not vaccinated, it’s not too late. Just don’t wait.”

Charlotte will now require COVID vaccines for all new city government workers

According to NCDHHS, COVID-19 vaccines offer significant protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death. People who are not fully vaccinated are more than 18 times more likely to die from COVID than fully vaccinated individuals.

The NCDHHS recently began distributing booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine for those aged 65 and older, who have a high-risk medical condition, work in higher-risk settings, or in a place where many people work together.

People aged 12-17 can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine and clinical trials are being completed and analyzed for children 5-11.

“We still have a way to go to get everyone fully vaccinated, but we should all celebrate this moment,” Secretary Cohen said. “Credit for reaching this important milestone goes to the thousands of tireless providers, community and faith-based groups, advocates and public servants who worked to provide education and, most importantly, access to COVID-19 vaccines throughout the state. You have saved millions of lives. Let’s keep up the good work.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to a deadly crash Wednesday morning on I-77 South at I-85.
Updated: Woman killed in crash on I-77 South at I-85 identified
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
A gavel.
Former Charlotte ophthalmologist pleads guilty to using misbranded medication
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-77 South is closed near Exit 6A...
7 people injured in crash on I-77 southbound that closed lanes
Fourteen-year-old Nataly Rodriguez has been found.
Charlotte police locate 14-year-old girl previously missing for more than a week

Latest News

Early review finds 900+ cases where debunked science was used by prosecutors
Early review finds 900+ cases where debunked science was used by prosecutors
SWAT standoff
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in south Charlotte
Alex Best and Olivia Billington have been charged with felony concealment of death.
2 charged with concealment of death after newborn found buried behind home in Iredell County
WBTV's Dedrick Russell joins us to talk about the connection between making the grade and the...
Making the Grade: Disparities in reading levels among CMS students
Speedway prepares for busy weekend
Speedway prepares for busy weekend