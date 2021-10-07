64-year-old man jailed under $350K bond on 30 felony charges of sexual exploitation in Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 64-year-old man is jailed under a $350,000 bond on 30 felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor in Iredell County.

On Friday, Oct. 1, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit received 30 felony arrest warrants for 64-year-old Tony Ernest Bunton.

Officials say the basis for these additional warrants came from pictures, and videos of child pornography which had been downloaded onto computers owned by Bunton. The computers were seized from his residence on Monday, Aug. 30, when Bunton was originally arrested, and a search warrant for child pornography was executed at his Eufola Road home.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit received information through a cyber-tip from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation regarding a person in Iredell County being in possession of child pornography. The case was investigated by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office detectives and Road Patrol Deputies executed the search warrant on Tuesday, Aug. 31. During the search of the residence, detectives seized several electronic devices and other items of evidence from inside the home. The suspect, Tony Ernest Bunton was located at the residence. He was taken into custody and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was charged with: four counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He appeared before Magistrate P. Tutterrow who issued a $100,000 secured bond on these charges.

Bunton was out of custody on bond when deputies arrested him at his home on Friday, Oct. 1 on the 30 new felony arrest warrants. He was brought to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was served with the new warrants and appeared before Magistrate D. Chambers who issued a $350,000 secured bond on these charges.

