NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

2 charged with concealment of death after newborn found buried behind home in Iredell County

Alex Best and Olivia Billington have been charged with felony concealment of death.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been charged with felony concealment of death after a newborn baby was found buried in a shallow grave behind a home in Iredell County.

According to High Point Police, on Sept. 4, 21-year-old Olivia N Billington gave birth to an infant boy in the City of High Point with 19-year-old Alex H. Best.

Police say no notifications or medical treatment were sought by either party and on Sept. 6, Best took the dead baby to his home in Iredell County where he buried it on his property.

An autopsy was conducted on the dead baby and the cause of death was determined to be inconclusive.

Alex Best and Olivia Billington have been charged with felony concealment of death.

Baby found buried behind home in Iredell Co., 19-year-old charged with concealing/failing to report child’s death

“That’s just such a travesty, you know, it’s just heartbreaking, it truly is, for the child and the folk involved in it,” said Charles Gillespie of Iredell County.

The High Point Police Department’s Special Victims Unit was initially made aware of the burial of an infant in Iredell County on Sept. 7.

Special Victims Detectives reported to Iredell County and launched an investigation after determining the incident originated in High Point.

“If they’d only had time to think, then I think if they had called in the police and had them check it out, it might turn out a different way for the person that was involved,” one woman said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to a deadly crash Wednesday morning on I-77 South at I-85.
Updated: Woman killed in crash on I-77 South at I-85 identified
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
A gavel.
Former Charlotte ophthalmologist pleads guilty to using misbranded medication
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-77 South is closed near Exit 6A...
7 people injured in crash on I-77 southbound that closed lanes
Fourteen-year-old Nataly Rodriguez has been found.
Charlotte police locate 14-year-old girl previously missing for more than a week

Latest News

A high-angle rescue took place Thursday in south Charlotte following a medical emergency.
Medical emergency leads to high-angle rescue in south Charlotte
Generic police lights
Police: Charlotte elementary school placed on lockdown following disturbance
FILE - In a Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Kevin Marsh, CEO of SCANA Corp., speaks to the media at...
Ex-CEO who oversaw doomed nuclear project sentenced
WBTV
Cleveland County family upset about missing COVID-19 vaccine money