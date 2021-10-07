2 charged with concealment of death after newborn found buried behind home in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been charged with felony concealment of death after a newborn baby was found buried in a shallow grave behind a home in Iredell County.

According to High Point Police, on Sept. 4, 21-year-old Olivia N Billington gave birth to an infant boy in the City of High Point with 19-year-old Alex H. Best.

Police say no notifications or medical treatment were sought by either party and on Sept. 6, Best took the dead baby to his home in Iredell County where he buried it on his property.

An autopsy was conducted on the dead baby and the cause of death was determined to be inconclusive.

Alex Best and Olivia Billington have been charged with felony concealment of death.

“That’s just such a travesty, you know, it’s just heartbreaking, it truly is, for the child and the folk involved in it,” said Charles Gillespie of Iredell County.

The High Point Police Department’s Special Victims Unit was initially made aware of the burial of an infant in Iredell County on Sept. 7.

Special Victims Detectives reported to Iredell County and launched an investigation after determining the incident originated in High Point.

“If they’d only had time to think, then I think if they had called in the police and had them check it out, it might turn out a different way for the person that was involved,” one woman said.

