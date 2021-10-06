Warnings about companies pushing dietary supplements to help fertility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Having children is a difficult topic for some people to discuss.

For many, becoming a mother or a father is a dream.

But when the time comes to try, it can be crushing when it’s not as easy as you thought it’d be.

“When you’re standing at the altar saying ‘I do, you never think you’re going to go through this,” said Mel Boyd. “Deep down, I knew something was wrong.”

Mel Boyd and her husband tried for years.

They felt like they tried everything - insemination, IVF with a donor egg, a surrogate. Nothing was working.

And their story isn’t uncommon. About 9 percent of men and 11 percent of women in the U.S. have had fertility issues.

In one-third of couples, the problem can’t be identified, or it’s with both the man and the woman.

Whatever the issue is, it is stressful, heartbreaking and it’s hard to talk about.

“Even when you know someone is struggling with infertility, it’s hard to know the right thing to say,” said Dr. Michelle Matthews, Medical Director from CMC’s Women’s Institute. “Couples are often told to relax more or take a vacation or change their diet or things that really put extra pressure on the couple. On the woman, that means that maybe they’re doing something wrong which is really unfair. So, I think it’s just important for people to understand that it’s very common and to be supportive of friends and family that you know are going through this condition.”

They’re trying times.

And right now, some companies are capitalizing on that.

People want to try anything to get pregnant.

These companies are pushing dietary supplements that they say will help them.

But the FTC says it could cause a lot of damage.

The Federal Trade Commission says some dietary supplements are not backed by solid science and can put your health at risk.

The FTC and the Food and Drug Administration are teaming up to put these companies on notice.

There are all types of dietary supplements on the market claiming to prevent, treat or cure something including infertility products.

But the Federal Trade Commission says some of those companies are deceiving consumers about their effectiveness and implying that they meet FDA guidelines when they don’t.

For example, one supplement said it can “boost your chance of pregnancy or improve your IVF success rate.”

IVF or in vitro fertilization is a complex series of procedures used to help with fertility and assist with the conception of a child.

It turns out that the FTC says some brands are not scientifically proven and could result in serious side effects and safety concerns.

“It is unlikely that they’ve ever been subjected to the type of testing that they would have to be subjected to in order to demonstrate that they actually work,” said Richard Cleland, with the Federal Trade Commission. “It’s not just the money here, it’s, it’s preying on people’s hopes.”

Cleland, Assistant Director of the Division of Advertising Practices at the Federal Trade Commission, says the FTC and the Food and Drug Administration sent out warning letters to five companies strongly urging them to remove unproven claims to treat infertility from their marketing materials.

If they don’t, the companies could face legal action or fines.

Cleland advises consumers to do the following before buying any supplements:

“Talk to your healthcare provider, do your research, look for independent, you know, independent sources of information about the ingredients that are in the products, and if it sounds too good to be true, it most likely is,” Cleland said.

Cleland says if you bought dietary supplements claiming to treat infertility, you could attempt to get a refund, but it may be tough to get your money back.

Make sure to file a complaint with the FTC at ftc.gov.

