Volleyball players who protested alleged sex assaults benched, students say

Students say several volleyball players were benched Tuesday after participating in a protest Friday at the school.(WBTV)
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Students at Olympic High School say several volleyball players who participated in Friday’s walk-out protest were punished.

Sereniti Simpson was a member of Olympic High School’s volleyball team for three seasons.

That was until a protest she organized in front of the school. She says the protest was over the handling of sexual assault allegations on campus and across Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Monday during practice, she says her female coach handed out punishments to those players involved.

RELATED: Dozens protest outside Olympic High following alleged sexual assault at the school

She said again, she was disappointed and that we had no right to interrupt a school day, and that it was a safety concern,” Simpson said.

Simpson says several volleyball players were suspended and benched from Tuesday night’s game. Instead of facing punishment -- which she believes could have been indefinite --, Simpson says she decided to quit the team.

“On the baseline, I went up to her (coach) and I said I will not be punished for protesting and handed in my jerseys,” she said.

Simpson gave WBTV an email from Principal Casey Jones that said in part, “Students who walk out of class or leave school unauthorized can be disciplined in alignment with the CMS Code of Conduct.”

RELATED: CMPD: Teen charged after girl says she was sexually assaulted at school

A CMS spokesman didn’t answer questions about why the players were suspended.

“If the protest was a safety concern, I definitely think having people on your campus that sexually assault other females would be a bigger safety concern,” Simpson said.

As students continue to use their voice, mom Kimila Simpson says she supports her daughter and is calling out the district to respond.

“We would like to see or hear from Superintendent Ernest Winston. We would like to see how he feels about the situation,” said Kimila Simpson.

As of Tuesday night, requests to both Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Olympic High School were not returned.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

