Two more chances for rain before we’re out of luck!

First Alert Weather: Fortunately, our chances look decent for Thursday and Friday
By Leigh Brock
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We need rain. Our window of opportunity will be open for about two more days.

Fortunately, our chances look decent for Thursday and Friday.

This is what we are tracking this week:

  • First Alert for Thursday and Friday rain
  • Dry again next week
  • Well above average temps

Leigh Brock's Wednesday evening forecast
Leigh Brock's Wednesday evening forecast(WBTV)

This whole week’s weather has revolved around an upper-level low stationed over the Deep South. So far, most of the rain has stayed to our west.

As we move into Thursday and Friday, our rain chances will go up a tad. We have a 50% chance on Thursday and a 60% chance on Friday.

Highs will be in the mid-70s both days. We will continue to be on the muggy side, given the fact that we’re now a week into October.

The weekend doesn’t look half bad. There’s still a 30% chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Saturday but rain chances are very low on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s on both days.

It still doesn’t look like fall will pay us a visit next week. Rain chances will be low, and highs will be in the low 80s through the first half of the week.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

