StarCom Racing and Bos Klein team up to honor the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

Car will carry special paint scheme this weekend in Concord
The car is built at the StarCom facility in Salisbury, headed by former Daytona 500 winner Derrike Cope.(StarCom Racing)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury-based StarCom Racing is proud to announce its support of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame with the paint scheme it will be racing at the Bank America Roval 400 to be held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

The car—designed and sponsored by Bos Klein—features the colors of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame with their logo prominently featured on the hood.

The car also displays the CheckIt4Andretti logo on the rear panel. The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame celebrates extraordinary athletic achievement and leadership.

North Carolina’s sport’s history is legendary with the state claiming some of the greatest athletes of all time—Michael Jordan, Kay Yow, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and so many more.

Through community partnerships, the Hall of Fame enables student-athletes to reach their athletic and academic excellence and works to preserve the athletic history of North Carolina. At the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame & Museum, visitors experience what it feels like to be part of the story, the history, the shared greatness as they walk among legends.

For more information about how you can support the Hall of Fame or visit the museum, visit their website at ncshof.org

