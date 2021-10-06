Search warrants reveal new details on bomb found last week in Linville

LINVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Search warrants filed by the SBI give new details on the explosive device that was discovered at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games office in Linville.

The non-profit group organizes the games and performs other work in the community. Last week, while an SBI agent was in town working on an alleged embezzlement investigation in connection with the organization, an agent and two board members went to the office in Linville to retrieve some commercial fireworks.

According to the warrants, the fireworks had been spotted in a closet and officials thought they needed to be moved. On arrival, though, the SBI agent and the others noticed the electricity was out. When they opened the closet, the fireworks appeared to be missing but an ice chest was there in its place.

Inside it, they found the pyrotechnics and a lot more. Three quarts of charcoal lighter fluid, a quart of motor oil and pieces of metal similar to shrapnel, according to the court papers.

The device was connected to a hot plate that was plugged in. The warrants say the agent unplugged the hot plate and called in for extra help. Investigators found that the electricity was out because the main breaker had been turned off in the office.

Had that breaker been flipped back on, officials say it would have started the hot plate and that could have triggered the device.

Steve Quillen, who heads up the nonprofit, says everyone was lucky.

“If things had gone different we could have been talking catastrophe or mass casualty,” he said.

A local man, Thomas Taylor, was charged with 3 counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He is jailed under a bond of $1 million. He is also considered a person of interest in the ongoing embezzlement investigation at the Highland Games office.

Taylor worked for the non-profit for 27 years before he was fired in August. The investigation into alleged embezzlement was started weeks after that. Quillen says despite everything that has happened, the games next summer are not in jeopardy.

“Our scholarship funds are intact, our games are secure, and we’re going forward,’ he said.

