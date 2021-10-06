Running this year’s Boston Marathon...on the streets of Salisbury, NC

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday, 20,000 runners will compete in the 125th running of the Boston Marathon, but during several days leading up the race, 70,000 more will compete virtually. Race organizers created a program and an app for runners to compete without being in Boston.

Katie Borland of Salisbury is one of those runners.

“I have an app I’m synced to with my watches and away we go,” Borland said. “I’m bringing the spirit of Boston here.”

Due to COVID, only 20,000 runners will compete in Boston, but another 70,000 across the world will compete virtually, like Katie.

“I have designed a course just as hilly as Boston, so I am running up and down hills the whole entire time,” Borland said.

Borland ran her last training race on Wednesday. On Saturday she’ll be on the road for between 4 and 5 hours.

“I kind of just escape from my day and ignore everything else going on and focus on how I feel, my pace, and just enjoy myself…I’m one of the crazy runners you’ll see running and smiling around town,” Borland said, adding that she won’t be alone, “I have a really great race team I’ve put together of friends around here and they’re going to be my water stop, my pit crew, my finish line, my safety, and some of them are actually running with me”

She’s an experienced runner and has been training for more than 4 months for the 26.2 mile course.

“They put out an app for us and training routes and they’ve sent us the start line, the finish line, the break tape, my number and everything just like it’s here,” Borland added.

And while may not be greeted by the cheering crowds of 1000′s waiting at the finish line, Katie hopes she can end the race on Saturday feeling like she did when she finished that last training run today.

“I’m feeling like I’m not struggling,” Borland said. “I can run for days and days and days without stopping and I conquered all my hills today.”

