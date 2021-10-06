NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Running this year’s Boston Marathon...on the streets of Salisbury, NC

Katie Borland is ready to hit the streets
Katie Borland is an experienced runner, but this will be her first marathon.
Katie Borland is an experienced runner, but this will be her first marathon.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday, 20,000 runners will compete in the 125th running of the Boston Marathon, but during several days leading up the race, 70,000 more will compete virtually. Race organizers created a program and an app for runners to compete without being in Boston.

Katie Borland of Salisbury is one of those runners.

“I have an app I’m synced to with my watches and away we go,” Borland said. “I’m bringing the spirit of Boston here.”

Due to COVID, only 20,000 runners will compete in Boston, but another 70,000 across the world will compete virtually, like Katie.

“I have designed a course just as hilly as Boston, so I am running up and down hills the whole entire time,” Borland said.

Borland ran her last training race on Wednesday. On Saturday she’ll be on the road for between 4 and 5 hours.

“I kind of just escape from my day and ignore everything else going on and focus on how I feel, my pace, and just enjoy myself…I’m one of the crazy runners you’ll see running and smiling around town,” Borland said, adding that she won’t be alone, “I have a really great race team I’ve put together of friends around here and they’re going to be my water stop, my pit crew, my finish line, my safety, and some of them are actually running with me”

She’s an experienced runner and has been training for more than 4 months for the 26.2 mile course.

“They put out an app for us and training routes and they’ve sent us the start line, the finish line, the break tape, my number and everything just like it’s here,” Borland added.

And while may not be greeted by the cheering crowds of 1000′s waiting at the finish line, Katie hopes she can end the race on Saturday feeling like she did when she finished that last training run today.

“I’m feeling like I’m not struggling,” Borland said. “I can run for days and days and days without stopping and I conquered all my hills today.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Randolph Road in the Cotswold area of Charlotte, around 2:39 p.m.
2 people killed in southeast Charlotte crash, impairment suspected
Police are on the scene at Eastway Drive in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.
Police: Gun found in Charlotte high school during lockdown after shots fired near the school
A gavel.
Former Charlotte ophthalmologist pleads guilty to using misbranded medication
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings announced the passing of Ofc. Julio Herrera.
‘Rest easy, brother’: 28-year CMPD veteran dies, according to police chief
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Diane Sanders was pronounced dead Monday afternoon in what police say is a homicide...
Man charged with murder in trauma death of Diane Sanders in north Charlotte
Crews were called to a deadly crash Wednesday morning on I-77 South at I-85.
Updated: Woman killed in crash on I-77 South at I-85 identified
‘Humble, caring officer’: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant dies of complications with...
‘Humble, caring officer’: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant dies of complications with COVID-19
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. records nearly 3,600 new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive is 9.2%