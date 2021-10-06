NC DHHS Flu
Rowan County payroll shows significant growth in NCFREE study

Survey measured 246% growth in annual worker payroll in Rowan
Out of the 17 industries measured, Rowan payrolls grew in 16 of them, including at least 25% growth in 15.(Rowan EDC)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Free Enterprise Foundation (NCFREE) recently measured all North Carolina counties in three categories: increases in annual employee payroll, total number of businesses, and average employee count, each one tabulating the change from 2012 to 2018 using U.S. Census data.

The results are strong for Rowan County, which is shown to have far and away the highest growth in annual employee payroll, as well as significant growth in the number of businesses and average employee count.

Nine counties in North Carolina experienced payroll growth of at least 100%, but Rowan was the only one to check in above 200% with a total of 246% growth. Out of the 17 industries measured, Rowan payrolls grew in 16 of them, including at least 25% growth in 15.

”This is even more evidence that business in Rowan County is booming,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC President. “We’re experiencing continued job growth — especially with high-paying jobs — and don’t expect that growth to slow down any time soon.”

Rowan County also ranked ninth among suburban counties with a 17% increase in average employee count, and 10th with a 6% increase in total number of businesses.

