NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Renaming ceremony for CMS elementary school happening Wednesday

The Oct. 6 renaming ceremony is part of an effort to make sure all students feel welcome at CMS schools.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 207 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 2 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg School will receive a new name on Wednesday.

Barringer Elementary School will become Charles H. Parker Academic Center. The Oct. 6 renaming ceremony is part of an effort to make sure all students feel welcome at CMS schools.

The name change stems from the current namesake, Osmond L Barringer, having ties to white supremacy dating back to the late 1800′s. The Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board voted in April to change the name of this school and several others.

Related: CMS votes to rename Barringer Academic Center as Charles H. Parker Academic Center

The new name, the Charles H. Parker Academic Center, is in honor of a historical visionary in the black community. Parker was an activist who helped build the West Boulevard area and helped found both Moore’s Sanctuary AME Zion Church and Plate Price High School.

CMS officials said Parker’s children helped build affordable housing on his homestead.

This is not the first school re-naming in the district. Vance High School recently became Julius L. Chambers High School, named for an iconic civil rights attorney.

Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Parker’s great-granddaughter will be in attendance, along with local leaders and the CMS superintendent.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Randolph Road in the Cotswold area of Charlotte, around 2:39 p.m.
2 people killed in southeast Charlotte crash, impairment suspected
Police are on the scene at Eastway Drive in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.
Police: Gun found in Charlotte high school during lockdown after shots fired near the school
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings announced the passing of Ofc. Julio Herrera.
‘Rest easy, brother’: 28-year CMPD veteran dies, according to police chief
A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
An officer from the Monroe Police Department shot and killed a dog after the dog allegedly...
Monroe Police: Officer shoots, kills dog after mother, child attacked near bus stop

Latest News

The West Avenue Streetscape was the first of three major anchor projects to revitalize Downtown...
City of Kannapolis receives national award for Communications and Marketing
Generic police lights
Deadly crash blocks I-77 South at I-85, authorities say
The car is built at the StarCom facility in Salisbury, headed by former Daytona 500 winner...
StarCom Racing and Bos Klein team up to honor the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame
Out of the 17 industries measured, Rowan payrolls grew in 16 of them, including at least 25%...
Rowan County payroll shows significant growth in NCFREE study