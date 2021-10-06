NC DHHS Flu
Police investigating after shooting victim found dead in northeast Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after being found shot in the street in the University area of northeast Charlotte, authorities say.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Farmington Ridge Parkway, which is near Interstate 485 and Caldwell Road.

No other information was immediately available. Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

