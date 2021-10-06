NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

NC Courage owner: Team believed Riley to be in ‘good standing’

Courage owner Steve Malik also apologized for what he called the franchise’s failure to create an environment where players felt safe in coming forward.
Courage owner Steve Malik also apologized for what he called the franchise’s failure to create...
Courage owner Steve Malik also apologized for what he called the franchise’s failure to create an environment where players felt safe in coming forward.(Pexels)
By Associated Press and ANNE M. PETERSON | AP
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The owner of the National Women’s Soccer League’s North Carolina Courage says the organization was not aware of allegations of sexual harassment against former coach Paul Riley until the report that led to his firing.  

Courage owner Steve Malik also apologized for what he called the franchise’s failure to create an environment where players felt safe in coming forward.

Malik says in an open letter that the Courage conducted due diligence in retaining Riley and the coaching staff after Malik bought the team in 2017.

Riley’s firing was the latest in a string of recent scandals involving the NWSL.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Randolph Road in the Cotswold area of Charlotte, around 2:39 p.m.
2 people killed in southeast Charlotte crash, impairment suspected
Police are on the scene at Eastway Drive in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.
Police: Gun found in Charlotte high school during lockdown after shots fired near the school
A gavel.
Former Charlotte ophthalmologist pleads guilty to using misbranded medication
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings announced the passing of Ofc. Julio Herrera.
‘Rest easy, brother’: 28-year CMPD veteran dies, according to police chief
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

CHARLOTTE FC WEB
Charlotte FC is launching a reality TV series and the winner can get a roster spot
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) makes a reception against New England...
Panthers acquire Stephon Gilmore in trade with the Patriots
The car is built at the StarCom facility in Salisbury, headed by former Daytona 500 winner...
StarCom Racing and Bos Klein team up to honor the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame
Talladega champ Bubba Wallace no stranger to students on Northwest Cabarrus High campus
Talladega champ Bubba Wallace no stranger to students on Northwest Cabarrus High campus