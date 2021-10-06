Mark Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower’s claims, says employees don’t recognize ‘false picture’ of the company

This article has 364 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 49 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The CEO and founder of social media giant Facebook said a whistleblower’s claims don’t reflect “the company we know.”

Mark Zuckerberg posted a lengthy note to his social media page Tuesday night that he said was shared with everyone at the company. He first addressed Monday’s global outage that knocked Facebook down for roughly six hours, along with its Instagram and Whatsapp platforms.

“The deeper concern with an outage like this isn’t how many people switch to competitive services or how much money we lose, but what it means for the people who rely on our services to communicate with loved ones, run their businesses, or support their communities,” Zuckerberg said.

He then addressed “the public debate” the company is in following claims made by Frances Haugen, a former product manager on Facebook’s civic misinformation team who said Facebook’s own research shows its product is used to undermine democracy and spread misinformation. She says the company puts profits over people.

Zuckerberg told his employees that recent coverage over Haugen’s accusations aren’t reflective of the company’s values, saying “we care deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health.”

“It’s difficult to see coverage that misrepresents our work and our motives. At the most basic level, I think most of us just don’t recognize the false picture of the company that is being painted,” he wrote.

Zuckerberg asked that if social media was as responsible for polarizing society as some claim, then why is polarization on the rise in the U.S. while staying flat or declining in many countries with just as heavy use of social media.

“The argument that we deliberately push content that makes people angry for profit is deeply illogical,” he said. “We make money from ads, and advertisers consistently tell us they don’t want their ads next to harmful or angry content.”

See Zuckerberg’s full post below:

Haugen told Congress on Tuesday she believes stricter government oversight could alleviate the dangers the company poses, from harming children to inciting political violence to fueling misinformation, according to the Associated Press.

