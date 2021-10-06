‘I will walk fire and brimstone until I find out who did it’: Mother of Charlotte homicide victim asks for help to solve investigation

NC DHHS Flu
By Alex Giles
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mary Jones is committed to getting justice for her adoptive son Michael Camp. Camp was shot and killed more than two months ago.

The deadly shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday July, 21 on Pressley Road in southwest Charlotte. The incident happened right near the Pressley Road Neighborhood Park.

Jones spoke to WBTV in an interview Tuesday. She said Camp worked two jobs and didn’t spend a lot of time hanging out with people he didn’t know.

“Michael was spoiled, but he was a good kid,” said Jones regarding Camp’s upbringing. “He worked all the time and went to school.”

Jones said she had seen her son just days prior to the deadly shooting. She said she was shocked to learn he was killed in the shooting. She is left to wonder about how her son’s final moments played out.

“What was he going through? What was going through his mind? Was he wanting his mommy or what? That’s the part that haunts me. What was my baby thinking?” questioned Jones.

Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said Camp was meeting someone in the Pressley Road area shortly before the shooting. Johnson said Camp was the one who called 911 after gunshots were fired.

“I hear he got a phone call and left home so, you know, I’m just at odds. I’m just baffled. I don’t know who would have done this,” said Jones.

Johnson said it is unclear exactly what transpired before the shooting, but police believe Camp was being robbed.

“We believe this situation was a robbery and we don’t have all the details in the case of why he was being robbed, but the suspect ended up shooting and killing this victim and we want to know why,” said Johnson.

Jones is questioning why someone would have targeted her son.

“I’m really wondering what does he have that was so important that you would take his life?” asked Jones.

It’s now been more than two months since that fateful July evening when Camp was shot and killed. Jones is hoping someone will come forward with information that can lead to police making an arrest.

“Put yourself in my shoes. If it was your child, you would want me to talk. If it was your brother, sister, cousin whatever, you would want answers. I want answers,” said Jones. “I will walk fire and brimstone until I find out who did it. I will.”

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest

