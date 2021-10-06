NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘I couldn’t eat’: Clover man wins $300K on scratch off while waiting for pizza

(PIXABAY)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A Clover man had just ordered a pizza.

When it came out, he just wasn’t hungry anymore.

The man, who didn’t want to be identified, was filled with different emotions.

He had just won $300,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket as he was waiting for his pizza to finish.

“I couldn’t eat pizza after that,” he said.

The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that the first number he scratched off the Xtreme Purple Multiplier ticket he purchased for $10 at the South Main Mustang on S. Main St. in Clover won him the six-figure payday.

The South Main Mustang in Clover received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

The Clover player claimed the last top prize of $300,000 in the $10 Xtreme Purple Multiplier game at odds of 1 in 900,000.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Randolph Road in the Cotswold area of Charlotte, around 2:39 p.m.
2 people killed in southeast Charlotte crash, impairment suspected
Police are on the scene at Eastway Drive in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.
Police: Gun found in Charlotte high school during lockdown after shots fired near the school
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings announced the passing of Ofc. Julio Herrera.
‘Rest easy, brother’: 28-year CMPD veteran dies, according to police chief
A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
A gavel.
Former Charlotte ophthalmologist pleads guilty to using misbranded medication

Latest News

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Source: Associated Press)
Mark Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower’s claims, says employees don’t recognize ‘false picture’ of the company
Mark Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower’s claims, says employees don’t recognize...
Mark Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower’s claims
Police were called to a homicide investigation in northeast Charlotte late Tuesday night.
Police identify man found dead of apparent gunshot wound in northeast Charlotte
WBTV
Cleveland County family upset about missing COVID-19 vaccine money