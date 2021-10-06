How can we keep cool and avoid road rage?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re On Your Side Tonight with a reminder to chill behind the wheel.

Road rage is on the rise.

Look at the headlines in Los Angeles, Detroit, Houston, Nashville. Communities all over are seeing it.

It includes Charlotte.

Just this week a car on 485 in Matthews was shot into.

The driver said he was just commuting to work when a car pulled up next to him and started shooting. Police say this situation could have ended much worse.

“It could have been a very tragic day for everyone involved,” said Tim Aycock, Matthews Public Information Officer. “We don’t want someone going out and making decisions like this. We want them to figure out other ways to deal with their anger or whatever is going on. It is scary. Even for a trained officer, if someone comes up shooting at them, it’s still scary for anyone. Especially for a citizen going to work and just minding their business, it’s a big problem.”

We dug up some numbers on this. It goes far beyond the occasional honking horn or flipping the bird.

AAA says road rage leads to 30 deaths and 1,800 injuries a year. In a recent seven-year stretch, road rage led to 218 murders and almost 13,000 injuries.

Those are numbers that should make all of us nervous.

According to AAA, 80 percent of all drivers say they have experienced extreme anger, aggression, or road rage within the last month. Just less than 80 percent say they have engaged in aggressive driving.

And about half admit that honking, yelling or purposely tailgating is the most common expressions of annoyance and anger.

Most of the incidents won’t amount to much. However, some can escalate.

About two percent of road rage victims admit they want revenge.

So, how do we cool the temperature?

On your Side Tonight’s Jamie Boll talked to Tiffany Wright, from AAA:

Jamie Boll: There’s a rise in road rage cases. What can we attribute that to?

Tiffany Wright: I think there are several factors, but I would say the biggest one is that people are returning to work. I mean, if you look at it versus last year, you have more people on the roadways. You have people making commutes now that they weren’t making, so you have a lot of people that haven’t been driving for a while. So with that, a lot of times comes aggression, comes anxiety, and, that unfortunately, can turn to road rage behind the wheel.

Boll: Back to rushing around and that sort of thing. What has AAA found to be some of the main triggers? Is it just that we are always sort of on the clock and on the move and always you know, wonder, are we going to be late?

Wright: I mean that’s obviously a big factor. We’re thinking about time and we’re trying to get somewhere really fast.

But you know what we’ve really seen is that people want, fortunately, to take driving maneuvers personally, and so you have to realize that if you think someone is cutting you off or someone tailgating or you think that someone might be exhibiting road rage towards you, not to say that is not happening, but the majority of the times people are just trying to reach their destination and they might be doing so.

Unfortunately, by speeding, driving, distracted so it’s not really personal. So, unfortunately, we get behind the wheel. We take these maneuvers personally and we’ve seen that is what’s actually led to road rage.

Another big reason for it too is getting behind the wheel when you’re upset. The main thing to remember is if you’re going through a crisis, whatever that crisis might be, it’s not a good time to hop in your car and get behind the wheel and drive because we all know that can have consequences.

Boll: So let’s talk to folks here at home. Give them some ways to prevent it. What would you suggest?

Wright: Obviously you know if you think that you are a victim of road rage. The main thing you can do is not engage. That is, if someone is making an obscene gesture towards you, someone gets right beside you and starts screaming at you, don’t look at them, don’t engage.

You want to practice patience behind the wheel as well, you know, be tolerant.

You do have some people that aren’t from here, and maybe they’re lost, so it’s important to be tolerant.

You might have a novice driver that’s in front of you, so those are just some of the things you can do. And obviously, if you do feel in fact threatened, drive to a safe place, a hospital or a police department. And call 911 if you do think that you know things have really gotten out of control.

Boll: And things too, like safe distances, use your turn signals if you give your intention to what you’re doing out there, hopefully then you won’t irritate someone around you.

Wright: That’s what we all should be doing. We all should be practicing great driving methods and practicing what we’ve learned behind the wheel.

And you’re right, using your turn signals when you’re making a maneuver that’s not cutting people off, that’s not speeding, all of these things as you respect the road and respect other motorists on the road.

I hope we don’t start seeing this, people taking road rage and they’re getting out of their vehicles. They’re going to a parking lot. They’re getting out of their vehicles and we all know what kind of dangerous consequences that can have.

