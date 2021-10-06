Good Question Podcast: Can you be fired from your job if you are unvaccinated?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re being asked about the law around vaccines.

Monica writes: Can an employer dismiss you because you refuse to get vaccinated?

Good question.

It’s been a big topic the last week or so as major employers like Novant Health and Atrium Health start requiring vaccines.

Hundreds of people have been fired for not complying.

So, how is that possible?

Could there be any backlash or consequences?

Alex Giles asked Katie Abernathy, an employment attorney in this week’s Good Question Podcast.

“Absolutely, it is absolutely legal,” Abernathy said. “And here in North Carolina, you know North Carolina is an at-will employment state. So an employer can get rid of you for, as we like to say, for any reason or no reason at all, as long as it’s not an illegal reason. They can do it because they don’t like your shoes that day. So, if they want you to get vaccinated for coronavirus and you don’t want to, and you don’t have a religious exemption or an ADA exemption, it’s perfectly legal for them to tell you that you have to, and then terminate you if you don’t.”

And that leads us to our next question.

What happens after someone is fired?

Are they able to get unemployment?

Alex Giles asked her that as well.

