Gaston County Social Services building and courthouse evacuated for suspicious package investigation

The package was found near the Gaston County DSS building and the courthouse across the street is also being evacuated.
WBTV Sky 3 above Gaston County DSS Building
WBTV Sky 3 above Gaston County DSS Building(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston County Social Services building and Gaston County Courthouse are currently being evacuated because of a suspicious package investigation.

The package was found near the Gaston County DSS building and the courthouse across the street is also being evacuated. Gastonia Police say to avoid the area and that E. Long Avenue between N. Broad Street and Dr. MLK Jr Way are closed.

A Gaston County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a K-9 was doing a routine sweep of the area around 4 p.m. when the K-9 alerted multiple times on a briefcase that was leaning up against the DSS building.

The Gastonia Bomb Squad is investigating.

More details will be provided when available.

