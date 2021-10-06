Gaston County Social Services building and courthouse evacuated for suspicious package investigation

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston County Social Services building and Gaston County Courthouse are currently being evacuated because of a suspicious package investigation.

The package was found near the Gaston County DSS building and the courthouse across the street is also being evacuated. Gastonia Police say to avoid the area and that E. Long Avenue between N. Broad Street and Dr. MLK Jr Way are closed.

ALERT:



GPD investigating suspicious package at 330 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.



E. Long Ave btwn N. Broad St and Dr. MLK Jr Way CLOSED.



Avoid area if possible or watch for police direction.



Updates posted as add’l info becomes available. Initial call rcvd 4:13pm. pic.twitter.com/piKmDcGs0v — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) October 6, 2021

A Gaston County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a K-9 was doing a routine sweep of the area around 4 p.m. when the K-9 alerted multiple times on a briefcase that was leaning up against the DSS building.

The Gastonia Bomb Squad is investigating.

More details will be provided when available.

