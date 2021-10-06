NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Fort Bragg soldier killed in on-post crash identified as husband, father of five children

30-year-old Private First Class Patrick J. Hernandez is survived by his parents, wife and his five children.
30-year-old Private First Class Patrick J. Hernandez is survived by his parents, wife and his...
30-year-old Private First Class Patrick J. Hernandez is survived by his parents, wife and his five children.(XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WBTV) - A soldier who was killed in a crash on Fort Bragg involving a military vehicle Monday afternoon has been identified as 30-year-old Private First Class Patrick J. Hernandez.

Four others were injured in the crash that happened on Butner Road around 12:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4.

Fort Bragg soldier killed, 4 others injured in crash involving military vehicle

Fort Bragg officials say Pfc. Hernandez is survived by his parents, wife and his five children.

“The last few days have been extremely hard for the Enforcer family, especially the 108th MP CO”, said Lt. Col. Andrew Till, commander of 503rd MP Battalion. “Unfortunately, we lost one of our own in a vehicle accident on post. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Pfc. Hernandez’s family as they grieve the loss of their loved one. The 503rd MP Battalion is grieving as well, and we will honor Pfc. Hernandez’s life and service.”

The entire Fort Bragg community mourns the loss of Private First Class Patrick J. Hernandez, 30, assigned to the 108th...

Posted by XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Pfc. Hernandez enlisted into the U.S. Army in August 2020. He served as a Military Policeman and recently graduated Airborne school at Fort Benning, Ga. He was a native of Los Freznos, TX. Pfc. Hernandez was assigned to the 108th Military Police (MP) Company, 503rd MP Battalion, The 16th Military Police Brigade.

“Pfc. Hernandez taught me so much in such a short time, and he was always willing to provide advice on fatherhood when he discovered I was soon to become a father.” said Pfc Michael D. Sanders, of 3rd Platoon, 108th MP Company. “He was always available to mentor me and give guidance from his past experiences. I am heartbroken I had such a short time to know such a great individual and a great father.”

The 503rd MP Battalion will host a memorial for Pfc. Hernandez in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Randolph Road in the Cotswold area of Charlotte, around 2:39 p.m.
2 people killed in southeast Charlotte crash, impairment suspected
Police are on the scene at Eastway Drive in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.
Police: Gun found in Charlotte high school during lockdown after shots fired near the school
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings announced the passing of Ofc. Julio Herrera.
‘Rest easy, brother’: 28-year CMPD veteran dies, according to police chief
A gavel.
Former Charlotte ophthalmologist pleads guilty to using misbranded medication
A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321

Latest News

CMPD detectives are investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Nataly Rodriguez and are...
Charlotte police looking for 14-year-old girl missing for more than a week
‘I couldn’t eat’: Clover man wins $300K on scratch off while waiting for pizza
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Source: Associated Press)
Mark Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower’s claims, says employees don’t recognize ‘false picture’ of the company
Mark Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower’s claims, says employees don’t recognize...
Mark Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower’s claims