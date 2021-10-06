NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Rain chances remain elevated in the mountains Wednesday

The upper level low responsible for the rainfall so far this week remains out to our west, keeping rain chances elevated over the mountains today.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in effect for the mountains as showers are more likely west, but the rest of us will spend most of the day dry.

  • First Alert for the mountains today
  • First Alert for the whole area Thursday, Friday
  • We’ll gradually dry out this weekend

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Wednesday temperatures just before 1 p.m.
Wednesday temperatures just before 1 p.m.(Source: WBTV)

The upper level low responsible for the rainfall so far this week remains out to our west, keeping rain chances elevated over the mountains today. Although a few showers are possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours across the Charlotte metro area, the better chance of rain area-wide doesn’t arrive until Thursday. First Alert days remain in place through Friday as periods of rain and storms are still likely, though it won’t be a washout all day long.

A few showers and rumbles of thunder will linger into Saturday, but we will gradually dry out. By Sunday, mostly dry conditions will have returned, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs both afternoons will reach the upper 70s and we’ll wake up to the 60s both mornings.

Although dry, still warmer than average conditions will carry us into the start of next week!

