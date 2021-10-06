First Alert for the mountains Wednesday, everywhere Thursday and Friday

This article has 260 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 18 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Spotty showers around the Piedmont today, highs in the low to mid-80s, while there are better rain chances for the mountains.

Isolated showers in the Piedmont today

Higher rain chances in the mountains

No watches or warning – for now

All parts of the WBTV News viewing area will have a better rain chance Thursday and Friday. Seasonal temperatures are mainly in the 70s Thursday through the weekend.

Today’s First Alert is only for the mountains, as neighborhoods there stand the greatest risk for rain at 60%. The rain risk lowers appreciably for areas southeast of the High Country, standing at 40% for the Foothills and only a token 20% chance around Charlotte and the Piedmont. High temperatures today will range from the middle 60s in the mountains to the upper 70s in the Foothills, topping out in the low to middle 80s across the Piedmont.

Rain chance will likely increase tonight and especially Thursday and Friday with cooler Charlotte-area highs in the middle 70s.

As for the weekend, right now temperatures look to be in the upper 70s on both days with isolated thunderstorms Saturday. Much lower rain chance with highs in the upper 70s forecast for Sunday.

If you are planning a trip to the High Country to check out autumn color you still have plenty of time. Peak color will likely hold off for at least another week in the 3,000-4,000 foot level, generally where Boone, Blowing Rock & West Jefferson sit.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

