NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Detention officer fired for taking mugshot of inmate who was in their underwear, sheriff’s office says

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it has fired a detention officer for taking a booking photo of an inmate who was only wearing underwear.

The sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post that it was made aware of the image after it began circulating on social media.

“We want to assure our community, this is not acceptable and violates not only agency policy, but our core values as well. Inmates, regardless of who they are or why they are being detained in our detention facility are to be treated with respect and dignity. We have policies in place to preclude incidents like this from happening and unfortunately that policy was not followed.” according to the post.

The detention officer who took the photo and uploaded it to the jail’s inmate list was terminated, the post continued. The sheriff’s office also offered up an apology.

“We want to apologize to the inmate and to his family for any embarrassment this incident has caused, and to our community. Again, inmates regardless of who they are or why they are being detained are to be treated with respect and dignity while in our custody.”

We have been made aware of a photo circulating on social media of a male inmate who was photographed for his booking...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Randolph Road in the Cotswold area of Charlotte, around 2:39 p.m.
2 people killed in southeast Charlotte crash, impairment suspected
Police are on the scene at Eastway Drive in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.
Police: Gun found in Charlotte high school during lockdown after shots fired near the school
A gavel.
Former Charlotte ophthalmologist pleads guilty to using misbranded medication
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings announced the passing of Ofc. Julio Herrera.
‘Rest easy, brother’: 28-year CMPD veteran dies, according to police chief
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Diane Sanders was pronounced dead Monday afternoon in what police say is a homicide...
Man charged with murder in trauma death of Diane Sanders in north Charlotte
Katie Borland is an experienced runner, but this will be her first marathon.
Running this year’s Boston Marathon...on the streets of Salisbury, NC
Crews were called to a deadly crash Wednesday morning on I-77 South at I-85.
Updated: Woman killed in crash on I-77 South at I-85 identified
‘Humble, caring officer’: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant dies of complications with...
‘Humble, caring officer’: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant dies of complications with COVID-19
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. records nearly 3,600 new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive is 9.2%