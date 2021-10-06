Detention officer fired for taking mugshot of inmate who was in their underwear, sheriff’s office says

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it has fired a detention officer for taking a booking photo of an inmate who was only wearing underwear.

The sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post that it was made aware of the image after it began circulating on social media.

“We want to assure our community, this is not acceptable and violates not only agency policy, but our core values as well. Inmates, regardless of who they are or why they are being detained in our detention facility are to be treated with respect and dignity. We have policies in place to preclude incidents like this from happening and unfortunately that policy was not followed.” according to the post.

The detention officer who took the photo and uploaded it to the jail’s inmate list was terminated, the post continued. The sheriff’s office also offered up an apology.

“We want to apologize to the inmate and to his family for any embarrassment this incident has caused, and to our community. Again, inmates regardless of who they are or why they are being detained are to be treated with respect and dignity while in our custody.”

We have been made aware of a photo circulating on social media of a male inmate who was photographed for his booking... Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

