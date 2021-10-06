NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Deadly crash blocks I-77 South at I-85, authorities say

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the motor vehicle crash with an overturned vehicle happened on I-77 South at I-85.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly crash on Interstate 77 near Interstate 85 Wednesday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the motor vehicle crash with an overturned vehicle happened on I-77 South at I-85.

Medic confirms there is one fatality in this crash.

First responders said I-77 southbound at I-85 is now closed. Drivers should seek an alternate route.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Randolph Road in the Cotswold area of Charlotte, around 2:39 p.m.
2 people killed in southeast Charlotte crash, impairment suspected
Police are on the scene at Eastway Drive in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.
Police: Gun found in Charlotte high school during lockdown after shots fired near the school
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings announced the passing of Ofc. Julio Herrera.
‘Rest easy, brother’: 28-year CMPD veteran dies, according to police chief
A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
An officer from the Monroe Police Department shot and killed a dog after the dog allegedly...
Monroe Police: Officer shoots, kills dog after mother, child attacked near bus stop

Latest News

Deadly crash blocks I-77 South at I-85, authorities say
Deadly crash blocks I-77 South at I-85, authorities say
Generic police lights
Pedestrian struck on West Blvd. in west Charlotte
The crash happened on Randolph Road in the Cotswold area of Charlotte, around 2:39 p.m.
2 people killed in southeast Charlotte crash, impairment suspected
Vickie Morell
Driver charged after motorcyclist killed in DUI crash in Lancaster County, troopers say