Deadly crash blocks I-77 South at I-85, authorities say
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the motor vehicle crash with an overturned vehicle happened on I-77 South at I-85.
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly crash on Interstate 77 near Interstate 85 Wednesday morning.
Medic confirms there is one fatality in this crash.
First responders said I-77 southbound at I-85 is now closed. Drivers should seek an alternate route.
