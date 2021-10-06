Cleveland County family upset about missing COVID vaccine money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cleveland County family is speaking out after what they say was poor planning by the Gaston County health department.

Tabatha Grayson says they were promised a hundred-dollar gift card by state officials if they got the COVID vaccine but by the time the Graysons arrived, they were out of the vouchers. Now months have gone by with still no word, and no money.

“It may not be a lot of money to a lot of people but to people like us, that’s a lot of money.”

Tabatha Grayson has been checking her mailbox for months for cash, that’s just not there.

“Frustrating because we’re two months from getting our vaccine and still can’t get any answers from what’s going on,” said Grayson.

When it came time to get the Covid-19 vaccine, Tabatha says she wasn’t the first in line for it, but when the state started offering a $100 gift card per shot, her family of four headed for the health department to roll up their sleeves.

“We went, we were sitting in line the lady came out she said we’ve run out of gift cards, we’ll send it to you in the mail within seven days,” Grayson told WBTV.

Days turned to weeks, which turned to months, and still…no sign of the promised $400 for Grayson and her family.

“We’re kinda like where’s it at? It should have been here by now.”

Several calls and emails to the health department came back with the same answer – it’ll be here in a week. But it never showed up.

“The hundred dollars is a big reason we got it in the first place,” she said.

Gaston County officials say they’re working to push them out as quickly as they can.

“With more word getting out about this one-hundred-dollar vaccine incentive it just seems like the demand is growing and growing and that’s great.” Adam Gaub, the Gaston County Director of Communications said.

And even though the card may be on the way, Grayson says this all should have been better planned out.

“It’s irritating, it’s aggravating, I’m just upset. Because I wish we could just get some answers.” Grayson murmured.

