City of Kannapolis receives national award for Communications and Marketing

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has been recognized with a national SAVVY Award for communications and marketing by 3CMA. 3CMA, The City-County Communications and Marketing Association is the nation’s top professional group for government communication and marketing professionals.

The Savvy Awards, held in conjunction with 3CMA’s Annual Conference, recognize outstanding local government achievements in communications, public-sector marketing and citizen-government relationships. The Savvies salute skilled and effective city, county, agency or district professionals who have creatively planned and carried out successful innovations in communications and marketing.

3CMA accommodates local government organizations of all sizes and budget classes by judging entries in several different population groups. Over 800 entries in 40 categories were received. 3CMA utilized volunteer judges, who are other government communication professionals, from across the United States to review every entry.

The City of Kannapolis received a Silver Circle Award in 2021, competing with cities across the nation with populations of 85,000 and under. The communications and marketing for the West Avenue Streetscape Opening won the Silver Circle Award in the Special Event – One Time Event Category.

The West Avenue Streetscape was the first of three major anchor projects to revitalize Downtown Kannapolis. As the first project, it was imperative to showcase its successful transformation and potential to residents and investors. The City held a street party that was a huge success. Strategic branding of the streetscape and the promotion/recapping of the event has garnered the City national attention for its downtown revitalization efforts.

“To win a national award in the field of marketing is quite an honor for our City. With so many exciting things happening in the City it is a pleasure to promote and share the great things happening in Kannapolis,” commented Annette Privette Keller, Director of Communications.

3CMA was founded in 1988 and with approximately 1,000 members works to connect and further educate government communication and marketing professionals across the United States and Canada in order to effectively showcase the role of local governments in the lives of people.

