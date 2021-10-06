Charlotte police looking for 14-year-old girl missing for more than a week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who was been missing for more than a week.

CMPD detectives are investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Nataly Rodriguez and are asking anyone who may know where she is to call 911.

Nataly was reported to have left a home on Merrily Lane in a gray vehicle shortly after 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2021. Police say she has not returned and her parents are concerned for her safety.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater and dark blue jeans.

Anyone who sees or has information on the whereabouts of Nataly Rodriguez is asked to call 911, immediately. For additional information about the case, please refer to the report: 20210927-1841-02.

