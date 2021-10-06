NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte police looking for 14-year-old girl missing for more than a week

CMPD detectives are investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Nataly Rodriguez and are asking anyone who may know where she is to call 911.
CMPD detectives are investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Nataly Rodriguez and are...
CMPD detectives are investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Nataly Rodriguez and are asking anyone who may know where she is to call 911.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who was been missing for more than a week.

CMPD detectives are investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Nataly Rodriguez and are asking anyone who may know where she is to call 911.

Nataly was reported to have left a home on Merrily Lane in a gray vehicle shortly after 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2021. Police say she has not returned and her parents are concerned for her safety.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater and dark blue jeans.

Anyone who sees or has information on the whereabouts of Nataly Rodriguez is asked to call 911, immediately. For additional information about the case, please refer to the report: 20210927-1841-02.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Randolph Road in the Cotswold area of Charlotte, around 2:39 p.m.
2 people killed in southeast Charlotte crash, impairment suspected
Police are on the scene at Eastway Drive in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.
Police: Gun found in Charlotte high school during lockdown after shots fired near the school
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings announced the passing of Ofc. Julio Herrera.
‘Rest easy, brother’: 28-year CMPD veteran dies, according to police chief
A gavel.
Former Charlotte ophthalmologist pleads guilty to using misbranded medication
A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321

Latest News

30-year-old Private First Class Patrick J. Hernandez is survived by his parents, wife and his...
Fort Bragg soldier killed in on-post crash identified as husband, father of five children
‘I couldn’t eat’: Clover man wins $300K on scratch off while waiting for pizza
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Source: Associated Press)
Mark Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower’s claims, says employees don’t recognize ‘false picture’ of the company
Mark Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower’s claims, says employees don’t recognize...
Mark Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower’s claims