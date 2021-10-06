Charlotte police classify homicide as “justified” that happened outside nightclub near Spectrum Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police say a homicide that happened outside of a nightclub near the Spectrum Center in September is now being classified as “justified”.

Officers responded to the initial incident as an armed robbery call on North Caldwell Street around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19.

A man, identified as 27-year-old Javone Johnson, was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

WBTV was at the scene as officers were investigating outside Brooklyn Nightclub and Lounge, across the street from the Spectrum Center.

On Oct. 6, CMPD notified the public that detectives have classified this case as a “justified homicide.“

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office has consulted with the CMPD’s Homicide Unit and concurs with the detectives’ decision not to charge anyone in this case.

Police did not provide any other information about why this case was being classified as a justified homicide.

