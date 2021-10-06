NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Caught on camera: Georgia trooper accused of stomping on suspect in Atlanta

By Ashli Lincoln
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WSB) - Activists are outraged about a video showing what appears to be a Georgia State Patrol officer stomping on a man.

The actions captured on a cellphone video have some saying the actions of the trooper were excessive.

“You have someone on the ground already,” Atlanta-area activist Scotty Smart said. “There’s no need to stomp on them.”

Georgia State Patrol said Sunday’s incident started as a traffic stop when a trooper saw 27-year-old Jamarco Lucas driving without a seat belt. He led police on a chase, getting out of the vehicle before the pursuit ended at an apartment complex.

Authorities said the trooper saw a gun fall out of Lucas’ waistband. He deployed his Taser twice, hitting Lucas one time before striking him with his foot and arresting him.

Georgia State Patrol said what appears to be a stomp is what the agency calls a foot strike, and the trooper was unaware if Lucas was still armed.

Authorities also claim Lucas ignored several verbal commands, and troopers are allowed to use physical strength to control a suspect.

Smart disagreed with the use of force by the trooper.

“Stomping on him two or three times looks like an emotional reaction,” he said.

Lucas was charged with multiple traffic violations and possessing a firearm with an altered serial number. He’s currently on probation for a previous assault and has an active warrant in a neighboring county for battery.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Randolph Road in the Cotswold area of Charlotte, around 2:39 p.m.
2 people killed in southeast Charlotte crash, impairment suspected
Police are on the scene at Eastway Drive in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.
Police: Gun found in Charlotte high school during lockdown after shots fired near the school
A gavel.
Former Charlotte ophthalmologist pleads guilty to using misbranded medication
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings announced the passing of Ofc. Julio Herrera.
‘Rest easy, brother’: 28-year CMPD veteran dies, according to police chief
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

With the debt ceiling deadline looming, Democrats are considering all options to avert a crisis...
Path narrowing for debt ceiling deal
Diane Sanders was pronounced dead Monday afternoon in what police say is a homicide...
Man charged with murder in trauma death of Diane Sanders in north Charlotte
Daniel Harrison, who has autism, recently wrote down two wishes – and one of them came true.
A boy with autism said he wished to make friends. On his birthday he got more than 55,000 messages from people around the world.
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2009 file photo, a mother holds her baby receiving a new malaria...
UN endorses world’s 1st malaria vaccine as ‘historic moment’
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt