Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation hosts “Wear Pink” fundraiser in October

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation, whose mission is to provide financial and community support for Atrium Health Cabarrus, is hosting its first annual WEAR PINK fundraiser during the month of October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Local businesses and organizations are invited to participate, inviting their employees to “pull out their pink.” This first annual pink fundraiser allows employers to choose a day in October to participate. Employees who participate will simply donate $5 and wear pink to show their support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Employers can collect the donations or donations can be made through the Foundation’s website, www.CabarrusHealthcareFoundation.org/pink.

Employees working remotely can also participate and make their donation online. Businesses are encouraged to take pictures of their group and email them to the Foundation.

As a business partner, Team Honeycutt, Allen Tate Realtors is a strong supporter of this new and exciting event. “We encourage all of our community to join us in supporting our Breast Health Center at Atrium Health Cabarrus by participating in the WEAR PINK Fundraiser. Through the generosity of our community, each year the center is able to provide mammograms to those in our community who cannot afford to pay, saving thousands of lives. Team Honeycutt is ready to GO PINK!” said Diane Honeycutt, Foundation Board Member and County Commissioner.

All proceeds from the WEAR PINK fundraiser will support the Breast Health Center (BHC) at Atrium Health Cabarrus. The BHC has been providing breast health services to the Cabarrus community since 2001. The BHC offers screenings, diagnoses and treatments using the very latest technology. Projections for 2021 show that nearly 27-28,000 patients will visit the Breast Health Center and close to 60,000 breast services will be provided to patients in our community. Help support the WEAR PINK fundraiser as we continue serving the patients of Cabarrus County!

The Foundation is excited to host this fundraiser in October and hopes that businesses and organizations in the community will join in! Meredith Mauldin, Director of Principal Gifts at the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation stated, “With all the sickness in our community and the stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, let’s all pitch in and participate in something that can bring about good in our community. Let’s pull out our pink and show Cabarrus County how much we care about Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Let’s show those fighting this awful cancer how much we are behind them!”

For more information or to participate in the WEAR PINK fundraiser, contact Meredith Mauldin at the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation at Meredith.Mauldin@atriumhealth.org or call 704-403-1369.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.