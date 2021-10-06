App being used to help you get over fear of spiders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re On Your Side Tonight helping you get over your fears of spiders.

Arachnophobia is one of the most common phobias.

The problem is, one of the most effective ways to get over it is through exposure therapy. Basically, being put in situations with spiders.

But who wants to put themselves near a spider if they’re afraid of them?

It’s why a group of researchers set out to find a new way to tackle those fears.

And they think they’ve got a solution. It’s an app.

On Your Side Tonight’s Jamie Boll talked with the lead researcher, Anja Zimmer, from the University of Basel, behind it about how it works.

Jamie Boll: Exposure therapy is nothing new right? It’s been around for a while. Tell us a little bit about that.

Anja Zimmer: It’s been around there for a while. Yeah, I mean exposure is one of the elements that you can do when dealing with fear. Fear is an emotion, and year, it’s like a physical reaction that you have, but it’s also related to specific thoughts you have. It’s about this exposure and the behavior.

Jamie Boll: So give us a little explanation here, how does this app work then, to get over that fear.

Anja Zimmer: So what we try to do with this app is really like transfer what we already know from therapy, like exposure therapy, which is really effective for fear spiders. So you start from a distance, like just looking at the spider, and if you feel declines naturally, which usually you don’t really feel in daily life because you get out of this situation but in therapy, you stay.

And you realize, I’m not going to die. The spider will not attack me. My fear is declining and it’s OK. That’s also what we wanted to do with the app. So, you stay in a spider situation, then you rate your fear and disgust, and if it declines, you move on to the next level.

So, it’s really like gameplay and there are rewards. And like gamification elements and like sound effects and everything to make it a little bit more motivating.

Jamie Boll: So at the beginning, if I got this right, I may be seeing a spider in the distance. OK, and I’m dealing with that by the end. The spider might actually be touching me, sort of a thing?

Anja Zimmer: In real life, yes. So, if you do exposure therapy with a real spider, one of the goals could be that you have the spider on your hand or maybe even on your shoulder.

If you want to go there in the app, of course, the interaction is a bit limited because it’s a virtual spider, but you can like practice.

How does it look on my screen? On my phone, if I put my hand on the spider. Model and this already triggers fear in people who are afraid of spiders. So, it tricks your brain a little bit so you can play around with it so and the levels increase in difficulty and like intensity.

In the end, it’s a couple of spiders on the floor.

Jamie Boll: So what kind of success have you seen so far and then? How long does it take to start to see some progress?

Anja Zimmer: We did a clinical study so we invited people with a fear of spiders, but also with clinical phobia.

We gave them a time period of two weeks and suggested training like 30 minutes or 20 minutes, just a short unit and already with this short exposure time. We saw effects. The fear declined after a couple of weeks, as well as the disgust and also avoidance behavior was lower, so they were able to go closer to a real spider.

Jamie Boll: So, what’s the plan going forward? More studies being done with it? Do you plan maybe to branch out to other phobias?

Anja Zimmer: I mean that would be amazing to branch out to other phobias, maybe also like middle-sized animals like dogs, cats. If that’s a fear, or like mice.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.