NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Amber alert issued for 6-year-old girl missing in Texas

A 6-year-old girl is missing from Lubbock County, Texas, along with her caretaker.
A 6-year-old girl is missing from Lubbock County, Texas, along with her caretaker.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office in Texas is searching for a 6-year-old girl missing with her caretaker. She is considered to be in grave or immediate danger.

Addilyn Hazel Carter was last seen walking with Michael Luitjens at about 3 or 4 p.m. Tuesday in Lubbock County, Texas, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, stands about 4 feet tall and weighs 45 lbs. She was last seen in a pink shirt and shorts.

Luitjens is 23 years old, 5-foot-5 and 125 lbs. with unkempt, long, wavy black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white polo and gray skinny jeans.

Anyone with information on this disappearance should call 911 or the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 392-1162.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Randolph Road in the Cotswold area of Charlotte, around 2:39 p.m.
2 people killed in southeast Charlotte crash, impairment suspected
Police are on the scene at Eastway Drive in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.
Police: Gun found in Charlotte high school during lockdown after shots fired near the school
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings announced the passing of Ofc. Julio Herrera.
‘Rest easy, brother’: 28-year CMPD veteran dies, according to police chief
A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
An officer from the Monroe Police Department shot and killed a dog after the dog allegedly...
Monroe Police: Officer shoots, kills dog after mother, child attacked near bus stop

Latest News

Police in Houston issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for Leilana Graham, 13, a girl believed...
Amber Alert issued in Texas for 13-year-old girl believed to be in danger
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, a Nobel medal is held up during a ceremony in...
Nobel in chemistry honors pair for new way to make molecules
Police were called to a homicide investigation in northeast Charlotte late Tuesday night.
Police investigating after shooting victim found dead in northeast Charlotte
The West Avenue Streetscape was the first of three major anchor projects to revitalize Downtown...
City of Kannapolis receives national award for Communications and Marketing