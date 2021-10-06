Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm sues him for allegedly diverting funds

HAMPTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, Detrick (PMPED) law firm filed a lawsuit against former partner Alex Murdaugh on Wednesday.

The Hampton based law firm is suing Murdaugh in state court seeking to recover money they say he stole from the firm and clients of the firm.

The firm alleges Murdaugh developed a systematic scheme in which he diverted funds owed to the firm and to clients to a fictitious entity, according to the filing. The filing also states Murdaugh submitted false documentation to the firm and to clients that allowed him to funnel stolen funds into fraudulent bank accounts for several years.

The firm also alleges Murdaugh on occasion, used firm assets in an unauthorized manner and without the consent or knowledge of his former partners to further his scheme to defraud, according to the filing.

The firm is filing the suit in hopes of discovering where the funds went and if any of it is hidden away. The firm is also requesting to know whether Murdaugh has entered into any agreements that involve future payments related to books, interviews or other publicity.

Jim Griffin, one of Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers, responded to the lawsuit filed by PMPED against Murdaugh saying, “This is a very sad development. Alex holds every member of the Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, Detrick law firm in very high esteem. He has pledged his full cooperation to the firm.”

