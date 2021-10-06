7 people injured in crash on I-77 South, stretch of interstate closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven people were injured in a crash that closed part of a busy interstate in Charlotte Wednesday evening.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-77 South is closed near Exit 6A (South Tryon Street). Officials say the expected impact to traffic is high.

Mecklenburg EMS says seven people suffered injuries in the crash, including two people with serious injuries.

As a detour, drivers are advised to take Exit 9C to (US-74) West for 6 miles to I-485, Take I-485 Outer Loop to Exit 67 (I-77) to re-access I-77.

