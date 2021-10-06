NC DHHS Flu
7 people injured in crash on I-77 South, stretch of interstate closed

Mecklenburg EMS says seven people suffered injuries in the crash, including two people with serious injuries.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven people were injured in a crash that closed part of a busy interstate in Charlotte Wednesday evening.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-77 South is closed near Exit 6A (South Tryon Street). Officials say the expected impact to traffic is high.

As a detour, drivers are advised to take Exit 9C to (US-74) West for 6 miles to I-485, Take I-485 Outer Loop to Exit 67 (I-77) to re-access I-77.

