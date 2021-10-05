NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Virginia woman accused of stealing SUV with five kids inside

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office vehicle lights
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office vehicle lights(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURRITUCK, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina have accused a Virginia woman of stealing an SUV with five children inside after the driver had stopped to help her following a multi-car crash.

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the SUV driver stopped and got out to assist after witnessing the crash on Sunday.

One of the drivers involved in the crash got out of their car, jumped into the SUV and drove off with the children.

Deputies apprehended her after she stopped at a convenience store and ran.

The sheriff’s office filed multiple charges against Markell Hancox of Chesapeake, Virginia, including second-degree kidnapping.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash happened on Randolph Road in the Cotswold area of Charlotte, around 2:39 p.m.
2 people killed in southeast Charlotte crash, impairment suspected
Police are on the scene at Eastway Drive in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.
Police: Gun found in Charlotte high school during lockdown after shots fired near the school
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings announced the passing of Ofc. Julio Herrera.
‘Rest easy, brother’: 28-year CMPD veteran dies, according to police chief
A gavel.
Former Charlotte ophthalmologist pleads guilty to using misbranded medication
A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321

Latest News

Crews were called to a deadly crash Wednesday morning on I-77 South at I-85.
Updated: Woman killed in crash on I-77 South at I-85 identified
‘Humble, caring officer’: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant dies of complications with...
‘Humble, caring officer’: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant dies of complications with COVID-19
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. records nearly 3,600 new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive is 9.2%
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
South Carolina records 800+ new COVID-19 cases, 46 additional deaths confirmed
The mission of Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation is to Improve Health, Elevate Hope and Advance...
Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation hosts “Wear Pink” fundraiser in October