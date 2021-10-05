Virginia woman accused of stealing SUV with five kids inside

CURRITUCK, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina have accused a Virginia woman of stealing an SUV with five children inside after the driver had stopped to help her following a multi-car crash.

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the SUV driver stopped and got out to assist after witnessing the crash on Sunday.

One of the drivers involved in the crash got out of their car, jumped into the SUV and drove off with the children.

Deputies apprehended her after she stopped at a convenience store and ran.

The sheriff’s office filed multiple charges against Markell Hancox of Chesapeake, Virginia, including second-degree kidnapping.

