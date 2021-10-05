NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Unsettled weather for the rest of the week

First Alert Weather: The better rain chance holds off until later this week
By Leigh Brock
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have seen showers today, mainly in the mountains. Tomorrow will be similar.

The better rain chance holds off until later this week.

This is what we are tracking this week:

  • Unsettled for a few more days
  • Shower chance goes up
  • No fall-like temps yet!

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Leigh Brock's Tuesday evening forecast
Leigh Brock's Tuesday evening forecast(WBTV)

There is currently an upper-level low in place over the Deep South.

That is what is bringing so much rain to parts of Georgia and Upstate SC. For the time being, it is just parked right where it is.

Why isn’t it moving? A

s you can see in the graphic, the jet stream is way up over Canada. That is what tends to keep weather systems moving.

As long as it stays so far north, the low will remain parked.

For tonight and tomorrow, showers are possible - mainly over the mountains.

There’s about a 40% chance elsewhere. Highs will be in the low 80s on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will bring a little better chance for rain to our part of the Carolinas. There’s a 60% chance. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

A few showers or thunderstorms could hang around on Saturday, but Sunday is looking mainly dry. Highs through the weekend will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Next week looks partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. As we head farther into October, we still can’t find much fall-like weather.

Even overnight lows will only fall to the low 60s. No frost on the pumpkins just yet!

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
The crash happened on Randolph Road in the Cotswold area of Charlotte, around 2:39 p.m.
2 people killed in crash, completely shutting down part of road in southeast Charlotte
Ethan Govan was a first grade student at Stoney Creek Elementary School in Charlotte.
‘He was a loving little boy’: Mother wants her 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
Diane Sanders was pronounced dead Monday afternoon in what police say is a homicide...
Woman found dead with ‘apparent signs of trauma’ in north Charlotte, homicide investigation underway
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

Unsettled weather for the rest of the week
Unsettled weather for the rest of the week
Rachel Coulter's Tuesday afternoon forecast
First Alert: Rain likely in the mountains today, possible everywhere else
As we kick off the month of October, not much is going on out in the tropics!
Tropical Update: Things are quieting down in the tropics
WBTV's Rachel Coulter talks about rain in the forecast
WBTV's Rachel Coulter talks about rain in the forecast