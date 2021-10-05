Unsettled weather for the rest of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have seen showers today, mainly in the mountains. Tomorrow will be similar.

The better rain chance holds off until later this week.

This is what we are tracking this week:

Unsettled for a few more days

Shower chance goes up

No fall-like temps yet!

Leigh Brock's Tuesday evening forecast (WBTV)

There is currently an upper-level low in place over the Deep South.

That is what is bringing so much rain to parts of Georgia and Upstate SC. For the time being, it is just parked right where it is.

Why isn’t it moving? A

s you can see in the graphic, the jet stream is way up over Canada. That is what tends to keep weather systems moving.

As long as it stays so far north, the low will remain parked.

For tonight and tomorrow, showers are possible - mainly over the mountains.

There’s about a 40% chance elsewhere. Highs will be in the low 80s on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will bring a little better chance for rain to our part of the Carolinas. There’s a 60% chance. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

A few showers or thunderstorms could hang around on Saturday, but Sunday is looking mainly dry. Highs through the weekend will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Next week looks partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. As we head farther into October, we still can’t find much fall-like weather.

Even overnight lows will only fall to the low 60s. No frost on the pumpkins just yet!

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

