Tybee PD investigating after beheaded animals found on the beach

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a very unusual incident that happened on the island last week.

According to TIPD, an officer responded to the beach near 8th Street in reference to a report of an animal sacrifice on Thursday, Sept. 30. Upon arrival, the officer found two decapitated roosters along with plastic cups of blood in the sand.

Similar sacrifices have been found on the beach several times in the past, according to the department.

“It usually happens two to three times a year. It happens at all hours of the night at different locations on the beach. So it’s a little hard to pinpoint and track anybody down,” said Lt. Emory Randolph with the Tybee Island Police Department.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the Tybee Island Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.