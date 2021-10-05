Tropical Update: Things are quieting down in the tropics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we kick off the month of October, not much is going on out in the tropics!

Sam and Victor are no longer and only one disturbance is being monitored for the potential of development.

This area of disorganized showers and storms east of Florida’s coastline has a very low threat of development within the next two to five days. Regardless of formation, no direct local impacts would be anticipated.

