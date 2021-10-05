NC DHHS Flu
Tropical Update: Things are quieting down in the tropics

Sam and Victor are no longer and only one disturbance is being monitored for the potential of development.
As we kick off the month of October, not much is going on out in the tropics!
As we kick off the month of October, not much is going on out in the tropics!(Source: WBTV)
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we kick off the month of October, not much is going on out in the tropics!

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Sam and Victor are no longer and only one disturbance is being monitored for the potential of development.

This area of disorganized showers and storms east of Florida’s coastline has a very low threat of development within the next two to five days. Regardless of formation, no direct local impacts would be anticipated.

Stay tuned for frequent tropical updates as hurricane season continues.  You can, of course, also keep an eye on the tropics from our free WBTV First Alert Weather App!

First Alert: Daily chances for wet weather this week
Rain on the way! Daily rain chances linger through the work week
