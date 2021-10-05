TIMELINE: Several Charlotte children, teens victims of homicide in 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – 2021 is proving to be a violent year for Charlotte’s youth.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, as of Sept. 23, nine children between the ages of 4 and 17 have been murdered so far this year. That’s compared to the 14 youth between the ages of 13 and 17 who died in violent crimes in all of 2020.

The 2021 figure did not include the death of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, who was killed after roughly 150 bullets were fired into his northwest Charlotte home on Sept. 7.

WBTV has put together a timeline of the violent deaths of Charlotte children and teens that have happened so far in 2021.

