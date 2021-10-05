NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Talladega champ Bubba Wallace no stranger to students on Northwest Cabarrus High campus

This file picture shows Wallace presenting a $5000 scholarship to a student.
This file picture shows Wallace presenting a $5000 scholarship to a student.(Cabarrus County Schools)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) -It was an historic win on the NASCAR track in Talladega, Alabama, on Monday as Daniel Wallace, Jr., known as Bubba, became the first Black driver to win at the sport’s highest level since Wendell Scott was first to the checkered flag in 1963.

It’s a win that has turned the world’s attention to the sport, and to Wallace. The driver was born in Alabama, but was raised in Concord, and graduated from Northwest Cabarrus High School.

Bubba Wallace found out he won the race while waiting in the pits for the rain to stop. It didn’t, and he got the win. NASCAR broadcaster Doug Rice of the Performance Racing Network says the win is a big relief for Wallace.

“The question of can Bubba Wallace win a race has finally been answered, and I don’t want to hear rain delay races. Richard Petty won five rain-delayed races, Darrell Waltrip won races by rain delay, all the greats in the sport have won rain-delay races so don’t let that temper the excitement and expectation for Bubba,” Rice said.

The victory came as no surprise on the campus of Northwest Cabarrus High School…Andy Highsmith, an Instructional Technology Facilitator, was one of Bubba’s teachers at NCHS.

“You could tell at that point that he was going to do something big, you could just tell,” Highsmith said.

And the former student has not been a stranger.

“Every year Bubba either comes in person or he submits a video, gives our student scholarships, he and Corey LaJoie, also a Northwest grad, they’ve worked together before to give our students that need shoes, shoes, so he’s just a big contributor to Northwest,” said NCHS Principal Christopher Myers.

The win also carries historical significance. Wallace is the firs Black driver to win at NASCAR’s highest level since Hall of Famer Wendell Scott in 1963.

“It’s on all of the morning news shows, it’ll be on the news cycle for the next couple of days. I don’t know that you can measure the significance of what happened with Bubba winning,” Rice added.

That sentiment applies across the NASCAR world, and at Northwest Cabarrus.

“Oh, I’m so proud of him,” added Highsmith. “I knew he was going to do it one day, you just have that feeling when he was 15-years-old that he was going to make it and he was going to do it.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
The crash happened on Randolph Road in the Cotswold area of Charlotte, around 2:39 p.m.
2 people killed in crash, completely shutting down part of road in southeast Charlotte
Ethan Govan was a first grade student at Stoney Creek Elementary School in Charlotte.
‘He was a loving little boy’: Mother wants her 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Diane Sanders was pronounced dead Monday afternoon in what police say is a homicide...
Woman found dead with ‘apparent signs of trauma’ in north Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

Latest News

.
McMaster recommends $300 million to help fund completion of I-73 project to Myrtle Beach
Crews respond to fire in south Charlotte
Crews respond to fire in south Charlotte
Firefighters responded to this accident on Highway 601 on Tuesday.
Cabarrus firefighters urge drivers to slow down on Highway 601
KP the robot and Samir Suleiman (Panthers’ Director of Player Negotiations & Salary Cap...
Carolina Panthers sign robot named ‘KP’ to help reach out to community
Union County Public Schools remains one of the only local districts keeping masks optional in...
Union County School Board expected to discuss masking decision in Tuesday night school board meeting