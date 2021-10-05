NC DHHS Flu
Southwest Airlines now requiring staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Southwest just made the announcement and is giving its teams a Dec. 8 deadline to comply with the vaccine mandate.
Southwest announced it will now require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Southwest announced it will now require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.(Source: Stephen M. Keller, Southwest Airlines Co.)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another airline will now require its staff to be vaccinated against Covid -19.

Southwest Airlines just made the announcement and is giving its teams a Dec. 8 deadline to comply with the vaccine mandate.

The airline does fly in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport, meaning the new policy will affect CLT workers.

Southwest joins nearly all of the big airlines, which now have vaccine mandates. American Airlines, JetBlue, United, Alaska, and Frontier have all also put similar vaccine rules in place for their staff.

WBTV’s news partners at The Charlotte Observer looked at the numbers from the City of Charlotte and about 67 percent of airport workers were vaccinated as of last month.

American Airlines also gave its 13,000 employees in Charlotte a Dec. 8 deadline to be vaccinated.

Both American and Southwest said the mandates are necessary because they are classified as government contractors and this allows them to meet federal requirements.

This makes Delta the last of the major carriers not to require employees to be vaccinated, though they do require regular testing and increased insurance charges for unvaccinated workers.

