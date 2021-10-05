NC DHHS Flu
Officials: Gun found in Charlotte high school during lockdown after shots fired near the school

Officers were called for a report of shots fired near the intersection of Sugar Creek Road and Eastway Drive.
Police are on the scene at Eastway Drive in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.
Police are on the scene at Eastway Drive in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A high school in east Charlotte is on lockdown Tuesday morning due to police activity in the area, district officials announced.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Garinger High School is on lockdown as of 7 a.m. Tuesday. The high school is located off Eastway Drive.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called for a report of shots fired near the intersection of Sugar Creek Road and Eastway Drive.

Police arrived and learned at least one suspect involved in the shooting ran toward Garinger High School so the school was placed on lockdown while officers provided security to the school and searched for any suspects, authorities said.

Garinger principal Bracey sent a letter to parents saying “students were potentially involved in the incident.”

“Shots were fired near campus by individuals believed to be in a black SUV,” Principal Bracey said. “It is believed that suspects targeted by the gunfire returned fire and fled to campus. It was believed those students possessed a weapon.”

School officials said students arriving at the time of the reported shooting were led to the school’s gymnasium, while students who were at the school prior to the shooting were in the cafeteria.

Police searched the gym and found a gun and two loaded magazines.

Officers have since detained one person and are continuing to search for any additional suspects, according to the CMPD.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to law enforcement and school officials.

Additional security will be at the school throughout the day.

“No students were injured and police have secured our building and campus,” Bracey said. “Currently, our school remains on lockdown. Upon receiving the go-ahead we will transition to restricted movement for the rest of the day. Additional security will be present.”

Principal Bracey wrote the letter to parents to urge them to speak to their children about bringing weapons to school.

“I encourage you to speak with your students about the consequences of bringing weapons to school or on school transportation and to share with law enforcement any information they may know about today’s incident,” Bracey said..

