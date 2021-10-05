NC DHHS Flu
S.C. district says ‘criminal’ TikTok challenges carried out in schools

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a number of TikTok school challenges have been carried out in York County Schools over the past few weeks.

These challenges -- named the “Devious Lick” and “Slap A Teacher” challenges -- encourage criminal behavior, according to the York County School District.

“The school districts will discipline any individuals that are involved in this behavior,” York County Schools said in a statement. “Individuals taking part in these challenges will also be charged by their School Resource Officer with the appropriate crime. These charges will be pursued by the York County Solicitor’s Office.”

S.C. school district warns after elementary student follows through with ‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok challenge

York County School officials say several bathrooms have been damaged, and students have been charged because of the damage.

That TikTok challenge is known as “Devious Licks,” which encourages kids to break or steal stuff at school—often in the restroom.

The vandalism is all over the internet and costs school districts thousands of dollars.

“These defendants will be required to pay restitution to the schools as a part of their punishment,” York County School officials say.

The newest TikTok challenge -- “Slap a Teacher” -- encourages students to slap a teacher or staff member and run before being caught committing the assault.

“The newest TikTok challenge encouraging students to assault a staff member of their school will result in charges and detention for any juveniles involved,” York County Schools said. “We strongly urge all parents and guardians to speak with your students and make them aware that this behavior will result in criminal charges, detention, and prosecution. These criminal charges will be in addition to any suspension, expulsion, or other disciplinary action that is taken by the school district.”

Fire engulfs south Charlotte home