Road closures beginning ahead of 2021 Speed Street in uptown Charlotte

Speed Street takes place Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 at Romare Bearden Park.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Many streets in uptown Charlotte will be closed ahead of the return of Speed Street this weekend.

The Memorial Day weekend staple was pushed to October for the 2021 edition. It takes place Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 at Romare Bearden Park, located at 300 S. Church St. in Charlotte.

Street closures for the event will start on Tuesday. The following streets will be closed to traffic beginning Oct. 5:

  • Parking lane on Mint Street between MLK & 3rd closes (lane closest to the park)
  • Parking lane on 3rd Street closes (lane closest to the park)
  • Parking lane/indention on Church (closest to the park)
  • MLK between Church & Mint closes
  • Northbound Lanes of Mint Street between MLK & 3rd
  • 3rd Street between Church & Mint (one lane of 3rd will remain open between Poplar & Church, with access from Poplar)

These streets will be closed to traffic starting Wednesday, Oct. 6:

  • Parking lanes on Poplar between 3rd & 4th
  • Southbound lanes of Mint Street between MLK & 4th
  • Right turn lane of Mint between MLK and entrance to parking garage

All streets will reopen to the public on Sunday, Oct. 10.

The celebration of all things NASCAR will feature food from local vendors, a biergarten and music from R&B artists Ray Singleton and The Hamiltones, rockers Better than Ezra, Tonic and Collective Soul, and country stars Christina Taylor, Cassadee Pope and Chris Lane.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

